JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Health care workers provided critical care to sick patients during one of the most challenging times in American history.

And many of these health care heroes suffered from burnout during the coronavirus pandemic. A group of emergency room workers at Jefferson Hospital was feeling the burn, so the workers decided to play ball.

Emergency tech Chelsea Klingman reached out to KDKA’s Kym Gable to share their story.

“It was hard. It was hectic,” she said of the dynamic at the hospital during the height of the coronavirus.

Their goal?

“Have some fun, be active. So we put together an idea to play softball,” said Klingman.

About 50 employees play games during the summer in the Jefferson ER Softball League.

“We were blown away by how many people signed up and how many people were willing to play in the league. It was outstanding,” said Klingman.

The workers said tensions subsided and moods lifted, leading to a renewed team spirit.

There are even plans to expand. The Jefferson team wants to challenge employees at other hospitals in the region and first responders from local fire departments and EMS squads.