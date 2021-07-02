FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
The Steel Vengeance in Cedar Point also scored a spot on USA Today's 10 Best Roller Coaster list.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The Phantom’s Revenge has been voted one of America’s best roller coasters.

The Phantom’s Revenge landed the number two spot in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll for the best roller coaster.

“The 3,365-foot track of Phantom’s Revenge in Kennywood brings visitors frighteningly close to another of the park’s coasters, Thunderbolt. A hair-raising highlight is the second drop – a 230-foot thriller at 85 miles per hour,” writes USA Today.

Beating out the Phantom’s Revenge for number one? SeaWorld’s Mako coaster.

Cedar Point’s Steel Vengeance also made an appearance on the list, coming in at number 6.

