By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The Phantom’s Revenge has been voted one of America’s best roller coasters.

The Phantom’s Revenge landed the number two spot in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll for the best roller coaster.

We’re thrilled to share that Phantom’s Revenge has been voted the 2nd-best coaster in the country in the @10Best contest for Best Roller Coaster! Nominated by an expert panel and voted by YOU, it's a worthy honor for a legendary ride. 🎢 Read more: https://t.co/utApBu8qD2 pic.twitter.com/hdJaUjLFK7 — Kennywood (@Kenny_Kangaroo) July 2, 2021

“The 3,365-foot track of Phantom’s Revenge in Kennywood brings visitors frighteningly close to another of the park’s coasters, Thunderbolt. A hair-raising highlight is the second drop – a 230-foot thriller at 85 miles per hour,” writes USA Today.

Beating out the Phantom’s Revenge for number one? SeaWorld’s Mako coaster.

Cedar Point’s Steel Vengeance also made an appearance on the list, coming in at number 6.

You can check out the full list here.