FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Jessica Guay
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Deadly Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Jessica Guay, Local TV, Shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Wilkinsburg.

Allegheny County Police say dispatchers got a report of a man not breathing on the 1900 block of Laketon Road just before 2 p.m. Friday.

READ MORE: Westmoreland County Man Uses 8-Year-Old Son To Steal Packages, Police Say

READ MORE: Heavy Police Presence Planned For Fourth Of July Celebrations At Point State Park

When first responders got there, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. Allegheny County Police homicide detectives have initiated an investigation.

There’s been no word on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity Looking To Reunite People With Unclaimed Property

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.