WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Wilkinsburg.
Allegheny County Police say dispatchers got a report of a man not breathing on the 1900 block of Laketon Road just before 2 p.m. Friday.
Allegheny County police say a man was found dead with gunshot wounds in the 1900 block of Laketon Road in Wilkinsburg this afternoon. Police are investigating around a home. They are asking anyone with information to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/yRRgKaxFlH
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) July 2, 2021
When first responders got there, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. Allegheny County Police homicide detectives have initiated an investigation.
There’s been no word on suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
