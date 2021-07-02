By: KDKA-TV News Staff
O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The Game Commission needs the public's help finding an alleged poacher who caused extensive damage to a business when he illegally shot at a turkey in O'Hara Township's RIDC Industrial Park.
The commission says on the evening of May 25, a red minivan, possibly a Honda Odyssey, was captured on surveillance cameras driving past a business on Kappa Drive.
WATCH: Driver Shoots At Turkeys From Car, Hits Business Instead
When the driver saw multiple turkeys, he turned around and was captured using a crossbow to shoot at them from his car. That’s when the turkeys scattered and the crossbow bolt smashed into the business’ window, leaving a spiderweb of cracks, before falling into the grass.
The Game Commission says surveillance cameras managed to catch the alleged poacher's face when he went to pick up the arrow. He's described as a young white male about 6 feet tall with short brown hair. At the time he was wearing tan pants and a gray shirt.
Anyone who has information is asked to call the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Region at 724-238-9523, Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or click here.