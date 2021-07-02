By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $516 million has been claimed in Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says the winners decided to form a five-member trust to claim the jackpot prize as a cash, lump-sum payment. The after-tax prize amount cashes in at $254,233,980.
The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Levittown, Bucks County.
The chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 302 million.
This is the third and largest Mega Millions jackpot won in Pennsylvania since the state joined the game 11 years ago. It's also the ninth-largest jackpot awarded since the game began almost two decades ago.
The lottery says this Mega Millions jackpot run that started in February and stretched on through May generated $41.5 million in sales, which created a profit of $16.6 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.