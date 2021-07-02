FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
It's the largest Mega Millions jackpot win in Pennsylvania since the state joined the game 11 years ago.
Filed Under:Bucks County, Jackpot, Local TV, Mega Millions, Mega Millions Jackpot, Pennsylvania Lottery

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $516 million has been claimed in Pennsylvania.

READ MORE: More Than 70 Reports Of Mysterious Bird Deaths Under Investigation In Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the winners decided to form a five-member trust to claim the jackpot prize as a cash, lump-sum payment. The after-tax prize amount cashes in at $254,233,980.

(Photo: Pennsylvania Lottery)

The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Levittown, Bucks County.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: Three IRS Tools To Help You Get What You're Owed

The chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 302 million.

This is the third and largest Mega Millions jackpot won in Pennsylvania since the state joined the game 11 years ago. It’s also the ninth-largest jackpot awarded since the game began almost two decades ago.

MORE NEWS: Man Shot To Death In Wilkinsburg

The lottery says this Mega Millions jackpot run that started in February and stretched on through May generated $41.5 million in sales, which created a profit of $16.6 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.