PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Now that restrictions have lifted, police say the South Side is becoming a little too crowded, resulting in fistfights, pedestrians getting hit by cars, and gun violence.

“We did see there’s a substantial problem to the point where the crowd is out into the street, they’re dancing on the cars, we’ve had fistfights, and something needs to be done before something tragic happens,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said.

WATCH: Lindsay Ward Reports



Police say East Carson Street has been packed, and they’re cracking down on the “dangerous and untenable” situation.

“It is a reset button, but we also have to reset public safety as to the way it was pre-pandemic,” said Hissrich.

Starting Friday, police will issue warnings and then citations to people who block public passages. The citations could cost up to $300 plus court costs, and people who fail to comply could be arrested.

Police will also be deploying motorcycle and bicycle units to enforce parking. Police say all vehicles in violation will be towed.

“There’s a temperature. There’s an increased temperature. I don’t know if it’s because people have been cooped up for a while and they’re releasing some pent-up energy, but it’s time to cool things off,” Councilman Bruce Kraus said.