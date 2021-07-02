PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s expected to be a busy holiday weekend.

Just on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, six million people will travel over the 10 or so days. Friday is expected to be the busiest with about 700,000 drivers. The least busy should be Sunday with about 420,000.

State leaders are asking everyone to be safe as well. Police along with the Fish and Boat Commission will be looking for drivers and boaters under the influence. Last year PennDOT said there were 112 alcohol-related crashes and 48 drug-related crashes over the holiday weekend. It combined for 10 deaths.

“Driving while intoxicated even if you think you’re just buzzed is never the best decision whether you’re in a car or on a boat. You can be arrested for DUI or BUI and we don’t want that to take away your independence,” PennDOT Acting Executive Deputy Secretary for Transportation Melisa Batula said.

The Fish and Boat Commission will participate in Operation Dry Water. Last year they made 60 boating under the influence arrests.

State police urge everyone to have a designated driver for their boat or car.