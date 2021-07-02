By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Everyone has heard of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants wishes for sick children.

However, it isn’t just kids who deserve to have their wishes granted.

That was in action on Thursday at the Beltone Hearing Aid Company in Washington.

In a partnership with the Twilight Wish Foundation, they worked to grant a hearing aid to 71-year-old William Dovalovsky.

He has muscular dystrophy, lives by himself, and would not have been able to afford a new hearing aid.

“It feels a lot different, I’ll put it that way,” he said. “Music really felt good, I really liked it.”

Twilight Wish Foundation is also granting Dovalovsky’s wish for new glasses.

The organization has helped more than 4,000 seniors across the United States.