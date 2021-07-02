FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
The record was conquered in West Virginia backcountry.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST VIRGINIA (KDKA) — The Fourth of July holiday is upon us, and nothing says an-all America party like a record-breaking water slide.

(Photo Credit: Natural Light)

Natural Light teamed up with some fearless West Virginians to bring the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest plastic water slide home to the states.

And it worked!

The 2,021-foot slide with stars, stripes and bald eagles on it was conquered in West Virginia backcountry while the Guinness World Records reps witnessed it.