By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST VIRGINIA (KDKA) — The Fourth of July holiday is upon us, and nothing says an-all America party like a record-breaking water slide.
Natural Light teamed up with some fearless West Virginians to bring the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest plastic water slide home to the states.
And it worked!
America, we officially brought the longest slip and slide world record back home.
Tag a friend below and let em know the good news 👇 pic.twitter.com/uZNsCxD6Jr
— Natural Light (@naturallight) July 1, 2021
The 2,021-foot slide with stars, stripes and bald eagles on it was conquered in West Virginia backcountry while the Guinness World Records reps witnessed it.