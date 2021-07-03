By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FREEDOM (KDKA) — A brother and sister in their 30’s in Beaver County are being charged with incest after a relationship between the two was revealed.
Acccording to the Beaver County Times, the two, half-siblings, both of Freedom, are being charged after police were told of the sexual relationship, which included the two having a child together.
While police were investigating a reported physical assault at the home the two share, the woman told police the two had a child together.
Police were also told that other family members knew of the relationship and the child.
The Beaver County Times reports that the woman in the relationship had posted bail, while the man remains in jail on incest charges as well as simple assault and harassment charges.
The names of those charged were not revealed by the Beaver County Times due to the nature of the crimes.