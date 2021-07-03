FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found near Pirl Street on Saturday evening.

According to police, just after 4:00 p.m., they were called to the scene of a crash in the 500 block of Pirl Street after a vehicle had gone over a hillside.

The passenger of the vehicle, a juvenile female, has been ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

They are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 1-833-255-8477.

