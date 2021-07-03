By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After leading Central Valley to WPIAL and PIAA championships during the 2020 season, head coach Mark Lyons is up to receive another title — this time in the form of the NFL’s award for the High School Coach of the Year.
Lyons led the Warriors’ to an undefeated 12-0 record, defeating Elizabeth Forward to win the WPIAL 3A Championship game, and then defeating Wyomissing Area to win the PIAA 3A title game.
Central Valley repeated as WPIAL champions in 2020, having defeated Aliquippa in the 2019 title game, before falling in the PIAA championship game in 2019.
Each NFL team nominates one head coach from its area, and this year, the Steelers have nominated Mark Lyons.
Congratulations to the 32 football coaches nominated for the 2021 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award. pic.twitter.com/SndA2WxzB7
— NFL345 (@NFL345) July 1, 2021
Other past local coaches nominated by the Steelers include:
- Bill Cherpak, Thomas Jefferson High School
- Jerry Veshio, Quaker Valley High School
- Jim Render, Upper St. Clair High School