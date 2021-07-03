FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Lyons led Central Valley to WPIAL and PIAA titles during the 2020 season.
Filed Under:Central Valley High School, Don Shula Coach Of The Year Award, Local News, Local TV, Mark Lyons, NFL, PIAA, Pittsburgh Steelers, WPIAL

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After leading Central Valley to WPIAL and PIAA championships during the 2020 season, head coach Mark Lyons is up to receive another title — this time in the form of the NFL’s award for the High School Coach of the Year.

Lyons led the Warriors’ to an undefeated 12-0 record, defeating Elizabeth Forward to win the WPIAL 3A Championship game, and then defeating Wyomissing Area to win the PIAA 3A title game.

Central Valley repeated as WPIAL champions in 2020, having defeated Aliquippa in the 2019 title game, before falling in the PIAA championship game in 2019.

Each NFL team nominates one head coach from its area, and this year, the Steelers have nominated Mark Lyons.

Other past local coaches nominated by the Steelers include:

  • Bill Cherpak,  Thomas Jefferson High School
  • Jerry Veshio, Quaker Valley High School
  • Jim Render, Upper St. Clair High School