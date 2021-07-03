FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Several people were taken to the hospital this morning after a house caught fire in along Emerson Avenue in New Castle.

Fire Chief Mike Kobee tells KDKA that a couple and a child were in the house when the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m.

Chief Kobee says the father actually ran back inside the home to save the child.

He says the three and a neighbors were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

One dog was rescued, but sadly another dog and a cat both died in the fire.

The Red Cross is now assistant the family, with the house most likely being considered a total loss.

The state’s Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.