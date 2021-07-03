FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh kid is coming home.

Starting next month, Neil Walker will be back with the Pirates only this time he’ll be joining the team as a broadcaster.

During his appearance on the Pirates broadcast on Saturday against the Brewers, the team announced he would be joining AT&T SportsNet on August 13 for select games and he will also do some radio work as well.

Walker, a Gibsonia native, played the infield for the Pirates between 2009-2015. In those 7 seasons, Walker racked up 93 home runs and had a .272 batting average.

After playing for the Pirates, Walker made stops in New York, Philadelphia, Miami, and Milwaukee.