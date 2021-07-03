By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh kid is coming home.
Starting next month, Neil Walker will be back with the Pirates only this time he’ll be joining the team as a broadcaster.
During his appearance on the Pirates broadcast on Saturday against the Brewers, the team announced he would be joining AT&T SportsNet on August 13 for select games and he will also do some radio work as well.
BREAKING! Neil Walker will join us for select games as an analyst. First broadcast will be August 13th. He will do some radio work as well! -DP
Walker, a Gibsonia native, played the infield for the Pirates between 2009-2015. In those 7 seasons, Walker racked up 93 home runs and had a .272 batting average.
After playing for the Pirates, Walker made stops in New York, Philadelphia, Miami, and Milwaukee.