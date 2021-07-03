By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns after a house fire in Sewickley.READ MORE: UPMC Study Shows Current COVID-19 Vaccines Not Adequately Helping Those With Compromised Immune Systems
The fire happened at a home in 600 block of Grimes Street just after 5:30 p.m.READ MORE: County Police Investigating Body Found In McKeesport
Firefighters had to pull the person from the home and they were taken to the hospital to be treated for those burns.MORE NEWS: Cleveland-Area Catholic Priest Intends To Plead Guilty To Child Sex Charges
It is not known at this time what caused the fire.