By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns after a house fire in Sewickley.

The fire happened at a home in 600 block of Grimes Street just after 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters had to pull the person from the home and they were taken to the hospital to be treated for those burns.

It is not known at this time what caused the fire.