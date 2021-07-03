By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pension contribution rates are going up for tens of thousands of public school employees in Pennsylvania.
This affects about 94,000 school employees hired in 2011 or after.
Most will see their contribution rate rise by half a percent of their salary.
Others will see an increase of 0.75%.
The board of the Public School Employees’ Retirement System voted in April to increase the contribution rates after it had originally certified them at lower rates in December.