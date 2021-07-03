By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Conditions on Saturday are shipping up to be comfortable and mainly sunny in the mid 70s.
The heat returns Sunday and so does the isolated pop up rain chances.
Most of the area stays dry for the majority of the holiday weekend but we can't rule out a stray pop up for both Sunday and Monday.
Monday and Tuesday will be close to 90.
Rain chances start to pick up mid-week as it gets hotter but we don’t see a washout day until potentially Thursday.
Temperatures drop back to below average for a couple of days in to the 70s for Thursday and Friday.
