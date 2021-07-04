PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “You can’t beat the city of Pittsburgh fireworks, they’re the best.”

That was the feeling as people packed into Point State Park for food, fun, and fireworks on Independence Day.

“Perfect day, you couldn’t have a better day, the temperature is fine, there’s a nice breeze,” said Bunny Fajursk. “It just seems that no matter where you look people are smiling, they have their red, white, and blue on.”

Michael Mathis said he remembers growing up as a kid, fireworks were always his favorite thing to look forward to on the fourth.

“I remember coming down here, watching the fireworks and that’s good memories you know,” said Mathis. “Seeing that being continued on through generations is pretty cool to see.”

2020 was a year of canceled festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m really glad that things are starting to open up again,” said Lila Scheer. “It’s really nice to see all the people gather together to see the fireworks and be together.”

But for a tradition unlike any other, there is no canceling the celebration of American freedom – only a slight delay.

“I thought it would never end,” said Mathis. “But I guess it’s ending; we’re moving on from it. I think just being with the people is the best part of it. Everybody has seen fireworks before, doesn’t really change from firework to firework, but the environment is what makes it special.”

Some said it felt too good to be true, being among large crowds and enjoying the fourth, but they say fighting through a pandemic is something that represents American’s determination and resolve.