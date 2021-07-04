By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DUQUESNE (KDKA) — In two traffic stops on Friday night, police in Duquesne seized drugs and money.
Police say the first traffic stop occurred along Catherine Street when officers noticed a vehicle driving erratically. After a field sobriety test was failed, officers searched the vehicle and found marijuana, cash, four cellphones, a digital scale, and drug packaging materials.
A second traffic stop along Route 837 led to a seizure of suspected ecstasy, cash, marijuana, a police scanner, a digital scale, and cell phones.
Both people were arrested and face various drug, driving, and vehicle violations.