By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was sent to the hospital Saturday after a vehicle and motorcycle crashed into each other.
The collision happened around 8:30 p.m. yesterday at the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Madonna Street in East Hills.
The operator of the motorcycle received severe injuries to one hand, and medics transported him to the hospital in stable condition.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.