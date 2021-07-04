BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — The 4th of July was back to normal this year. After 2020 put everything on hold, people were ready to celebrate.

Midland, Beaver County was no different. It looked like many towns across the area. Hundreds lined Midland Avenue to celebrate the holiday.

“We enjoy it. We got up especially early just to come here today,” Betty Patterson from Ohio said.

Flags waved and people dressed in their red, white, and blue to celebrate the Fourth.

“They bring their children. They bring their grandchildren. They bring friends,” Shelley Merendo from Monaca said while waiting for the parade to start.

Last year Midland Avenue sat quiet and empty as only fireworks celebrated the holiday.

“I know the guys really missed it last year,” Ken Forringer of the Kittanning Fireman’s Band said.

With many COVID-19 restrictions lifted, the annual parade picked up the spirits of the small borough. More than 60 groups and organizations were part of the tradition this year.

“My heart is racing right now. That’s the only feeling I can explain. It brings tears to your eyes,” Parade Grand Marshal Daniel Zuppe said.

“It’s a great tradition here in midland. To see it come back and see how hard people worked to bring it back, it’s absolutely wonderful,” Merendo said.

The parade was a chance for neighbors to enjoy the holiday, the way it’s intended.

“It makes you feel good that we’re getting back to normal,” Betty Patterson said while waiting with her grandchildren.

People are hoping this is the way we can celebrate all the holidays moving forward, as one community again.