By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Certain public services and businesses will be closed on July 5 in observance of Independence Day.
All federal, state, and city offices will be closed on Monday.
Post offices and banks will be closed too.
Many state liquor stores will open at their normal Sunday and Monday opening hours but close at 5 p.m.
Garbage pick-up is delayed by a day, and the Port Authority will operate on a holiday schedule.
Normally, these hours would be impacted on July 4, but since the holiday falls on a weekend this year, it will be observed on the Monday after instead.