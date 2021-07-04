By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Fourth of July is a day to remember and for one family, it's a day they'll never forget.
On Sunday, the Hagedorn family was honored on the field prior to the game against the Brewers but little did they know, it was more than just a ceremony.
Chief Petty Officer George Hagedorn III of the U.S. Navy had been deployed for 20 months and to the surprise of his family, he was also there to let them know he was home safe.
Hugs, pictures, and an ovation from the PNC Park crowd were all in order as George once again was able to see his family in person once again.
To make a great day even better, George and his family were treated to a 2-0 Pirates victory.