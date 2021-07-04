By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates announced they have recalled pitcher Nick Mears from Triple-A Indianapolis and optioned pitcher Cody Ponce to Indianapolis.
This will be the second time Mears will be in the majors this year, he was with the team from May 26-30 but he did not appear in any games.
Mears’ most recent appearance was July 1 in Indianapolis against Iowa and he got the win, striking out three and allowing one unearned run in two innings during a 7-6 victory in a 12-inning game.
Last season, Mears made four appearances with the Pirates, pitching five innings, giving up four hits, three runs, and recording seven strikeouts.
The Pirates have also assigned pitcher Luis Oviedo for a rehab assignment in Indianapolis, which begins today.