By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Saturday evening, the Pittsburgh Public Safety Fireworks Task Force, an initiative that began on June 22, had its busiest night of the year.

The task force responded to 88 fireworks-related complaints.

Two of the incidents were of significance.

First, at Brashear High School, a large display of fireworks was set off in the basketball court, and the cardboard boxes used to house them caught fire, causing damage to the court.

Meanwhile, about seven boxes of fireworks were set off in Brookline Park, causing trash cans in the area to catch fire.

The task force is reminding the public on Independence Day that while fireworks are legal to purchase in Pennsylvania, it is not legal to light them within 150 feet of a structure.

They are also not permitted to be used in city parks, ball fields, or any city-owned property.

While the task force can issue warnings, multiple calls to the same address could result in fines of $100 and confiscation of the fireworks.

The Fireworks Task Force is comprised of members from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire.