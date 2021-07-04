By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The heat returns Sunday and so does the chance for isolated pop-up rain showers.READ MORE: 4th Of July Celebrations Set To Take Place At Point State Park
Most of the area stays dry for the majority of the extended holiday weekend but we can’t rule out a stray pop up for both Sunday and Monday.
Monday and Tuesday will be close to 90 degrees.
Rain chances start to pick up mid-week as it gets hotter, but we don’t see a washout day until potentially Thursday.
Temperatures drop back to below average for a couple of days in to the 70’s for Thursday and Friday.
We jump back to the 80s Saturday but it could be a wet day.
