Light rail services will be increased for tonight's festivities in downtown Pittsburgh.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Port Authority is operating buses, the T and inclines on a Sunday schedule on July 4.

But it is increasing light rail throughout the day for downtown activities, including tonight’s fireworks display.

Services will not be changed tomorrow, but the Downtown Service Center will be closed.

More information about Port Authority schedules today can be found here.