By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Port Authority is operating buses, the T and inclines on a Sunday schedule on July 4.READ MORE: Single Lane Restrictions On Tarentum Bridge To Start Tuesday, Lasting Through September
But it is increasing light rail throughout the day for downtown activities, including tonight’s fireworks display.READ MORE: Anglers Can Fish For Free In Approved Waterways, Lakes On July 4
Services will not be changed tomorrow, but the Downtown Service Center will be closed.MORE NEWS: Food Safety For The Fourth: How To Avoid Food-Borne Illnesses On Independence Day
More information about Port Authority schedules today can be found here.