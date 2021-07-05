By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 40 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths in the last 72 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 22 are confirmed and 18 are probable cases.
There have been 7,272 total hospitalizations and 101,959 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,983.
