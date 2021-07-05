CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Dollar Bank Cinema In The Park returns Monday night.

The series launches at McBride Park in Lincoln Place.

Tonight’s movie is “Pokémon Detective Pikachu.”

It’s free to attend, and it’s set to begin at dusk.

The movie is rated PG, so it’s safe for the whole family.