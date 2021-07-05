By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW EAGLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A death investigation is underway after a man was pulled from the Monongahela River last night.
According to the Washington County Coroner, James DeAngelo was swimming near a boat docked at the Beach Club Marina and went under around 7:30 at night.
The 23 year old was pulled from the water and taken to the hospital where he died.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.