By: KDKA-TV News Staff
AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — A local man was diagnosed with the Delta variant of COVID-19, and, according to his wife, he was fully vaccinated against the virus.
According to the Beaver County Times, 73-year-old Joe Pucci was hospitalized on his birthday a few weeks ago with COVID-19 symptoms.
He was sent to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center and is still there.
Scientists say the Delta variant is 50% more transmissible than the dominant variant of COVID-19.