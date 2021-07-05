By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LATROBE (KDKA) — The big Banana Split Festival is returning this summer.
Latrobe is the birthplace of this summertime classic.
It was originally crafted there in 1904.
The town's celebrated the banana split with an annual celebration since 2013.
This year, you can celebrate on August 21 at Legion Keener Park.