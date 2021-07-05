By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunday marked the one year anniversary of when Dannielle Brown started her hunger strike to call for answers into her son’s death.
The anniversary was marked by the Marquis Jaylen Brown Foundation at Freedom Corner.
Marquis Brown died when he fell from a Duquesne University dorm room window.
His mother’s hunger strike lasted 237 days.
Brown had to stop the hunger strike in mid-March when she became ill, but is continuing her fight for change on her son’s behalf.