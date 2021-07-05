By: KDKA-TV News Staff
COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) – In an effort to get people vaccinated, the state of Ohio offered millions of dollars in its Vax-a-Million Lottery. But a new study found it didn’t help vaccination rates improve.READ MORE: Juvenile Charged In Connection With 4 'Suspicious' Fires In Kittanning
Researchers looked at vaccine rates in Ohio after the prize was announced in May compared to rates in states that did not offer lottery incentives and found the numbers were very similar.READ MORE: The Potential Impact Energy Plan 'RGGI' May Have On Pennsylvanians' Electric Bills Debated
Experts say the money could have been spent on other ways to address vaccine hesitancy.MORE NEWS: Farmers Say Agriculture Industry Is Bouncing Back After Pandemic, Seasons Of Bad Weather
Other states like West Virginia, Maryland and New York followed Ohio’s lead.