By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MERCER COUNTY (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for a number of different sex crimes.
State Police say that an arrest warrant has been issued for Tyler Bowen.
Bowen is wanted by police for charges including Rape, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Sexual Assault, Sexual Abuse of Children, Statutory Sexual Assault, Obscene and Oher Sexual Materials and Performances, and Indecent Assault
Police say Bowen was last seen in the New Castle area.
Anyone with information concerning Bowen’s whereabouts is asked to contact State Police.