By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day has been issued for the Pittsburgh area Tuesday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says a combination of sunny skies and high temperatures will likely contribute to 8-hour average concentrations of ozone in the "code orange" range on Tuesday.
It’ll be in effect for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties. Southeastern counties are also affected.
"On an Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities," the DEP says.
Residents are encouraged to conserve electricity by driving less, limiting engine idling, refueling vehicles after dusk and conserving electricity.