By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police say a man is in custody after a SWAT situation late Monday night.READ MORE: Teen Killed, 11 Hurt In Ohio Fourth Of July Block Party Gunfire
Police say SWAT was called to the 800 block of Highview Street for a “male in crisis” just before 11 p.m.
SWAT is on scene at the 800 block of Highview Street for a male in crisis. Stanton Avenue is closed from N. Negley and Chislett. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/nJGMTdrpc8
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) July 6, 2021READ MORE: Juvenile Charged In Connection With 4 'Suspicious' Fires In Kittanning
Stanton Avenue was closed from North Negley and Chislett.
Police say the man was taken into custody without incident.MORE NEWS: Study: Ohio's Vax-A-Million Lottery Did Little To Improve Vaccination Rates
There was no word on any possible charges.