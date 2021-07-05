CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, SWAT

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police say a man is in custody after a SWAT situation late Monday night.

READ MORE: Teen Killed, 11 Hurt In Ohio Fourth Of July Block Party Gunfire

Police say SWAT was called to the 800 block of Highview Street for a “male in crisis” just before 11 p.m.

Stanton Avenue was closed from North Negley and Chislett.

Police say the man was taken into custody without incident.

MORE NEWS: Study: Ohio's Vax-A-Million Lottery Did Little To Improve Vaccination Rates

There was no word on any possible charges.