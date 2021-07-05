By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KITTANNING (KDKA) — An investigation into what started fires in Kittanning is underway.

Fire crews were called out Monday morning to fight four separate fires — two on Woodward Avenue and two on Hawthorne Avenue.

(Photo Credit: Bill Blose)Officials say they believe the four fires are connected and suspicious.

Officials tell KDKA that one of the buildings was abandoned, one was being renovated, and one was occupied.

The woman living in the building that was occupied was able to safely make it out of the home.

The assistant fire chief at the scene tells KDKA the building is damaged to the point that she won’t be able to go back into her home.

Kittanning Police and The Pa. State Police’s Fire Marshal are investigating.

