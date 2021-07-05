CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
As of Monday morning, the tweet from Bush has not been deleted.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Days after criticizing particular usage of social media, Steelers linebacker Devin Bush is making waves for his own use of social media.

On Sunday, Bush shared a video that appeared to show a cat (most likely) falling several stories to its death.

Bush quoted a tweet from another account, that was laughing at the video.

Reactions poured in across social media, bringing up the fact that just days earlier, Bush had criticized those who use TikTok.

Colin Dunlap, a radio host on 93.7 The Fan called Bush’s social media presence ‘odd.’

Steelers offensive lineman Zach Banner chimed in as well.

KDKA chose not to embed the tweet, as the video itself is disturbing.