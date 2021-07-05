By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC and Pittsburgh Public Schools are teaming up to get more Pittsburgh Public Schools students and their families vaccinated.
Students between the ages of 12 and 17 who are part of the Summer BOOST Program can get the vaccine starting this week.
UPMC workers will be sent to five different sites to administer either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7 at Pittsburgh King and Pittsburgh Sci-Tech and from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 8 at Pittsburgh Carmalt, Pittsburgh Langley and Pittsburgh Obama.
Any student under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian or have a consent form signed and with them.
The clinics are open to the public, but people must make appointments.