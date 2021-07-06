CHURCHHILL, Pa. (KDKA) — People are protesting a proposed Amazon distribution center in Churchill.
Churchill Borough Council will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. about the proposed plan. If approved, the old George Westinghouse Research and Technology Park will become a distribution center.
The council’s president has previously said it would bring life to an abandoned property, create jobs and bring millions of dollars in tax revenue.
Churchill Future — a group protesting the plan — is worried about air quality, noise, traffic and tree removal.
“Amazon claims to be environmentally conscious, but their actions for choosing a site like this are unconscionable,” said Sandy Fox, an organizer for Churchill Future. “Why would you choose a 133-acre green space with 1,400 mature trees, which you plan to demolish and level to build your warehouse if you are environmentally conscious?”
There will be a public meeting on July 19.
KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso reached out to Amazon for comment but has not heard back.