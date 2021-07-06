PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s every bride’s nightmare.

Imagine planning a big wedding and paying the money to find the venue’s doors locked. KDKA Investigator Meghan Schiller learned it’s, unfortunately, a reality for countless couples scheduled to wed at Morning Glory Inn on the South Side.

It started as a simple post on Pittsburgh Wedding Community, a popular Facebook page. The post said: “Anyone know anything about the rumors of Morning Glory Inn declaring bankruptcy and cancelling weddings? Their phone number now says out of service.”

The comments poured in, including one from concerned bride Chelsea Billones.

“I’m trying to look on the bright side, but I haven’t had my emotional breakdown yet. But I know that it’s coming,” said Billones.

She talked to KDKA’s Meghan Schiller and described the venue as “perfect,” saying she didn’t want to get married anywhere else.

Billones said they already paid three-quarters of the cost and fear they’ll never see their money returned.

“My husband and I are scheduled for Sept. 5 of this year and honestly, I feel very disappointed because Morning Glory Inn was honestly my dream place,” she said.

In 2019, the Morning Glory Inn’s owner Dave Eshelman invited KDKA’s cameras inside for a segment on Your Pittsburgh. Eshelman had this to say about the venue’s draw.

“We are different. We are a city bed and breakfast. We do a lot of things that other venues couldn’t do,” said Eshelman.

And that’s why brides scheduled to wed at the location feel played.

KDKA talked to Eshelman off-camera on Tuesday. He said he can’t make it right, saying it’s all in the bankruptcy court’s hands now. The phone number is now disconnected.

“They created their entire vision around this place. I mean you really do, you find a home and that creates their vision. So they’re having to redo everything,” said Brittany Vakiner, co-owner of Postcards & Pearls.

Vakiner and her co-owner Cathryn Hoel Boe want to help “rehome” these brides free of charge. They’re working together with other venue owners, florists and photographers to make it happen.

Postcards & Pearls is also offering its “family and friends” discount to any couple who wants to utilize the company’s “day of planner” service.

“They’ve paid for a wedding already, they’ve already written the checks, it’s already come out of their account and now where do you find the money to book another venue, which is why the vendors that we’re working with are giving discounts,” said Hoel Boe.