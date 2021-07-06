By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man and his mother are facing charges after probation officers performing a check notified police of drugs and a stolen gun inside an Indiana County home.
According to police, Indiana Co. probation officers were conducting a check in April, when they found a man in possession of a firearm, marijuana, and suspected crystal methamphetamine. The firearm was determined to have been stolen during a previous incident.
State Police were notified of the discovery and were called to investigate. Police then seized the items.
That same day, probation officers conducted a check at the man's mother's home and found her in possession of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine as well. State Police were again called, obtained consent to search, and seized the items.
Both the man and his mother are facing drug charges and have preliminary hearings set for this month.