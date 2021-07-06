By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Shows are returning to the place that once housed the Rex Theater on East Carson Street.
The new South Side entertainment venue will be called "Enclave."
Myles Kennedy along with Tyler Bryant will be performing there on September 25 this year.
The Rex Theater went out of business in September of 2020, citing the coronavirus pandemic for causing its closure after being host to 11 years of live music.