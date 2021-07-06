By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A home in Armstrong County went up in flames overnight.
The fire broke out at a home along Brice Road in East Franklin Township just after 11:00 p.m.
The fire chief at the scene told KDKA that the homeowner smelled smoke and ran out of the home.
Everyone inside the home safely made it out.
A firefighter at the scene was checked out by paramedics, but is expected to be okay.
There is no word on what started the fire.
