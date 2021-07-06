PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you haven’t already been on vacation, you’re probably planning your next vacation.

Who doesn’t love a good deal, especially when it comes to vacation plans?

The problem, however, is that right now, when it comes fo flying, options are limited and prices are high.

Just this week, the Transportation Security Administration says it screened over 2.1 million passengers at airport security checkpoints.

That is the highest number of travelers since the beginning of the pandemic.

Some travel experts say they’ve seen flights cost more now than they did during the summer of 2019.

It could be because of last-minute travelers and the fact that domestic and international destinations have reopened.

So, what can you do to get a cheap flight? Here are what experts are suggesting:

Prioritize cost over dates and destinations

Use search engines

Don’t ignore less popular places

Watch out for fare differences

Another tip that can help is to avoid flying on Fridays or Sundays if possible.

It’s easy to book these days out of convenience, but prices tend to increase during these days.