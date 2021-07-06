By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KITTANNING, Pa. (KDKA) – Kittanning Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl.
Police say Alexa Pinkerton left her house around 6 p.m. Monday and is possibly in the Ford City area.
She’s believed to be wearing a green and white crop top with stone washed jeans.
Police say she's considered a runaway.
Anyone with information is asked to call 724-543-1538.