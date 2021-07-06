HOMEWOOD, Ill. (AP) — More people have drowned in the Great Lakes so far in 2021 than were reported by this time last year, prompting officials to urge swimmers to practice water safety measures.
Data collected by the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project shows 32 people have drowned in the Great Lakes as of July 2 compared to 25 by early July in 2020.
The 2021 drownings include 15 in Lake Michigan, five in Lake Huron, six in Lake Erie and six in Lake Ontario.
The nonprofit is encouraging the "flip, float and follow" drowning survival strategy, which instructs swimmers caught in dangerous currents to prioritize floating and breathing before identifying an exit from the water.
