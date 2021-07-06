By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You’ve heard him report as eligible as a receiver on the offensive line, but now Zach Banner has reported as eligible to throw out the first pitch.

On Monday, Steelers offensive lineman Zach Banner threw out the first pitch before the Pirates game vs. the Brewers.

Reporting as eligible to toss out a ceremonial first pitch! pic.twitter.com/PaYKmDqgrl — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 5, 2021

After throwing out the first pitch, Banner asked on social media, “On a scale of 1-10, how bad was that?”

On a scale 1-10 how bad was that? — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) July 5, 2021

The Pirates responded, saying “It was a safe play. You aimed high. As far as offensive linemen go, it was a great first pitch.”

Post-Gazette writer Mike Persak said it was “not a strike.”

Zach Banner threw out the first pitch wearing a Ke'Bryan Hayes jersey. It was not a strike. — Mike Persak (@MikeDPersak) July 5, 2021

Zach Banner throws out the first pitch. He’s jusssssst a bit outside pic.twitter.com/xlog1Xii3W — Alex Stumpf (@AlexJStumpf) July 5, 2021

Banner wasn’t the only Pittsburgh athlete to throw out a first pitch on Monday night, either.

His new teammate, Najee Harris, was honored with throwing out the first pitch at the Giants game in San Francisco.