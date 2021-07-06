CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
After throwing out the first pitch, Banner asked on social media, "On a scale of 1-10, how bad was that?"
Filed Under:Local Sports, NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, Sports, Steelers, Zach Banner

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You’ve heard him report as eligible as a receiver on the offensive line, but now Zach Banner has reported as eligible to throw out the first pitch.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Hot, Humid Tuesday

On Monday, Steelers offensive lineman Zach Banner threw out the first pitch before the Pirates game vs. the Brewers.

After throwing out the first pitch, Banner asked on social media, “On a scale of 1-10, how bad was that?”

READ MORE: How To Save Money On Your Next Summer Vacation

The Pirates responded, saying “It was a safe play. You aimed high. As far as offensive linemen go, it was a great first pitch.”

Post-Gazette writer Mike Persak said it was “not a strike.”

Banner wasn’t the only Pittsburgh athlete to throw out a first pitch on Monday night, either.

MORE NEWS: Swimply Lets Pool Owners Rent Out Their Home Oasis For Around $45/Hour

His new teammate, Najee Harris, was honored with throwing out the first pitch at the Giants game in San Francisco. 