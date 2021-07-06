PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Approximately 750,000 Pennsylvanians are collecting unemployment benefits.

But soon these individuals will need to start looking for work to keep those benefits.

Normally, those on unemployment are required to seek and apply for two jobs each week to get those benefits. During the coronavirus pandemic, that requirement was suspended because there were no jobs with millions laid off.

But beginning July 18, almost everyone on unemployment must start looking for work again.

With the pandemic easing and lots of employers complaining they cannot find workers, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry is reinstating its work search requirements.

“The work search requirements for those individuals receiving unemployment will start back up again,” Sean Stanbro at PA CareerLink told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Tuesday.

That work search requires those on unemployment to apply for two job openings even if they don’t get them and to engage in one of the following activities each week:

Attend a job fair.

Search positions posted on the PA CareerLink or Internet job banks.

Create or post a résumé in the PA CareerLink system or post a résumé in other posting services.

Contact former co-workers or individuals in similar occupations to obtain information about employment opportunities.

Utilize an employment agency, employment registry or school placement service.

Take a civil service test or other pre-employment tests.

Participate in a program or activity offered through the PA CareerLink system.

So what is PA CareerLink?

“We are a one-stop shop for job seekers,” said Stanbro.

Stanbro said the staff can help anyone find a job — for free — not only linking individuals to thousands of job openings but also offering advice on writing resumes and being interviewed.

“We put out a weekly list of those local area job opportunities. We also provide information about upcoming job fairs, a hiring event,” said Stanbro.

“We’re working with UPMC, AHN, Black Knight Security, Amazon, Giant Eagle. There a lot of businesses out there that are looking for employees,” Stanbro said.

As for compliance with these rules, those on unemployment self-certify. But you are required to keep a log of activities in case the Unemployment Office audits you.

Another suspended requirement — work registration with PA CareerLink — will resume in September.

